Deep Dive on the Life and Teachings of Manly P Hall | Alex Sachon, Mitch Horowitz, and Killah Priest
Excerpt from a 4-hour Mega-Podcast on the Killah Priest Podcraft
This is an excerpt from the Killah Priest Podcraft I did a couple months, featuring Mitch Horowitz (and a few other guests), where we discussed Manly P. Hall’s life, career, and teachings in great detail. In this clip, we cover Hall’s biography, his early lecturing to high-degree Freemasons, MPH’s philosophical archive in LA, and his relationship to the Mystery Schools.
If you want to watch the full episode, you can find it here:
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro and Clip Setup
01:03 Hall Early Genius
05:16 Masonry Mystery
06:58 Origins and Early Life
09:40 Publishing Secret Teachings
12:13 Where to Start Reading
15:19 Beyond the Western Canon
17:04 Mystery Schools Today
19:15 One Tradition, One Truth
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