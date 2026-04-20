This is an excerpt from the Killah Priest Podcraft I did a couple months, featuring Mitch Horowitz (and a few other guests), where we discussed Manly P. Hall’s life, career, and teachings in great detail. In this clip, we cover Hall’s biography, his early lecturing to high-degree Freemasons, MPH’s philosophical archive in LA, and his relationship to the Mystery Schools.

If you want to watch the full episode, you can find it here:

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro and Clip Setup

01:03 Hall Early Genius

05:16 Masonry Mystery

06:58 Origins and Early Life

09:40 Publishing Secret Teachings

12:13 Where to Start Reading

15:19 Beyond the Western Canon

17:04 Mystery Schools Today

19:15 One Tradition, One Truth