In two recent articles, I presented out my analysis on the ongoing Iran War, which is triggering a series of global crises that are adversely impacting every person, nation, and industry on Earth. My conclusion: these crises are being deliberately triggered (by means of the war) in order to catalyze Phase 2 of the Great Reset.

As a follow up to that work, I wanted to share insights from a few recent articles that I came across that support my thesis. Before we get to those, however, let’s first revisit my original take on the war and its relation to the Great Reset, which I present in these two short clips:

The War as a Controlled Demolition of the Petrodollar, paving the way for a major global Technocratic restructuring (see my book The Coming World Nation for more on global government and technocracy):

The Geopolitical Circumstances surrounding the War suggest that it is being Engineered to accomplish a larger Social Engineering Plan:

Four recent articles that support and expand upon the idea that a technocratic architecture is being built out behind the War Response:

A. Energy Lockdown: The Drumbeat Begins - Brownstone Institute

Regarding the similarities between global COVID crisis and the looming energy crisis caused by the war:

Six years later and nearly to the day, this new attempted lockdown seems to be going the same way, not concerning infectious disease but energy use. Isn’t it remarkable how the officially recommended methods of managing these completely different realms bear so much in common? … The Iran War kicked off the price spike but it was uncanny how a machinery was so quickly put in place to instruct everyone of what to do. The panic about how to respond is intensifying. The crisis is without precedent, they say. We have to try new approaches, dramatic ones. Suddenly, this institution called the International Energy Agency holds new prominence in world media. Founded in 1974, it’s an NGO associated with OPEC. It has no hard but only soft power – like the World Health Organization, with whom the IEA shares a similarly authoritative branding. There is a new Fauci too. The head of the IEA is highly decorated and universally praised Dr. Fatih Birol. Though he has never worked in industry, any more than Fauci had seen patients in decades, Dr. Birol is said to be the world’s top expert and works closely with China on its supposed “energy transition.” Indeed, sporting an honorary doctorate from Imperial College London, he has been a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering since 2013. Concerning the release of new energy reserves, Birol is nonplussed: “supply-side measures alone cannot fully offset the scale of the disruption.” Remarkable isn’t it? New script, same play, new actors for the same roles, overlapping protocols, nearly identical tempo of acceleration and dynamic of acoustics in the media. Around the world, countries are imposing price caps, consumption rationing, indoor temperature controls, and shorter work weeks as a prelude to full-on stay home orders. They haven’t come to the US yet but they are spreading in Europe and the UK, as people panic about prices. Clearly, they say, we need to flatten the curve once again. Temporarily. Just until we get the problem under control. We just need to buy time. After all, we’ve never dealt with anything like this.

B. The System Being Built While the World Burns - Greg Reese

Regarding parallel technocratic initiatives being put into place alongside the current energy crisis:

The so-called 15-minute city, smart city, and freedom city models are being built to incorporate digital ID, carbon tracking, and population monitoring. Where you live, how far you travel, and what your carbon footprint is are already being tracked in multiple countries and several US cities. For the non-compliant, the prison business is booming. Federal and state governments have announced over $2 billion in new prison construction in the past year alone — and the private sector dwarfs that. ICE’s detention budget quadrupled when the One Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law in July 2025, adding nearly $11.25 billion to their coffers every year through 2029. An ICE director said he wanted a detention system that runs “like Prime, but for human beings.” And in order to keep the compliant managed and the non-compliant contained, we have Palantir, which received a no-bid contract from the USDA to track federal employees’ return-to-office compliance with “real-time analytics” and “continuous compliance monitoring.” The contract also includes the initiative, which will give Palantir a unified database of the land holdings, conservation practices, insurance claims, and financial data of every farmer who interacts with the USDA. This is the same Palantir that is proudly assisting the United States and Israel in targeting operations against civilians across the Middle East. … The Bank for International Settlements has been quietly publishing frameworks for CBDC interoperability that would allow all national digital currencies to communicate with each other under a unified settlement layer. Sam Altman’s Worldcoin project is building a worldwide biometric identity system with the stated goal of distinguishing humans from AI agents at scale. It already operates in dozens of countries. The new system is falling together in pieces: a digital ID to fight fraud, a stablecoin for faster payments, carbon tracking for transparency, and AI for government efficiency.

C. The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing - Patrick Wood

Where we are today in the timeline of the Great Reset’s implementation:

There is a word I chose carefully in the preface of this book. I did not write that this system is coming. I wrote that it is already being installed. The distinction matters. Something coming can still be stopped. Something being installed is already in your walls. The wiring is already laid. The pipe system is already in place. What remains is to turn on the water — and to make sure the valves are where the engineers want them. The GENIUS Act has passed. The regulatory scaffolding is in place. Sovereign nations are adopting USD1. The Board of Peace is exploring deploying stablecoins as the payment layer for a reconstructed territory with no existing currency system — the perfect laboratory, with no political resistance and no constitutional protections to navigate. The time to understand what is being built is before it is finished, not after. When the majority of assets you interact with — your home, your savings, your income — exist as programmable tokens inside a governed financial infrastructure, the question of ownership becomes a question of access permissions. And access permissions can be granted, modified, suspended, and revoked. You will own nothing. They will call it investing. They will call it progress. They will call it financial inclusion. What they will not call it is what it is: the completion of a hundred-year plan — the replacement of a price-based system with a resource-management system in which human beings are treated not as persons endowed with dignity, but as biological resources to be optimized, managed, and, if necessary, financially excluded until they comply.

D. Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers - Geopolitics & Empire

How the shift to “multipolarity” actually sets the stage for global government: