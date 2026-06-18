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Israel Can't Accept Peace | Why Trump's Iran Deal Won't Hold

New Interview with Canadian Professor (and Veteran Israel Critic) DR. ANTHONY JAMES HALL
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Anthony James Hall's avatar
Alexander Sachon and Anthony James Hall
Jun 18, 2026

In the latest episode of The Wisdom Tradition podcast, host Alex Sachon is joined by Anthony James Hall, Professor Emeritus of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. They discuss the new Trump-Iran Peace Agreement, with both agreeing that the prospects for peace in the Middle East remain grim so long as the Zionist faction remains in place.

Here’s a clip:

Table of Contents:
0:00 The Iran Peace Agreement
1:23 Greater Israel or Bust
1:51 Introducing Professor Anthony Hall
7:11 The Peace Agreement — A Closer Look
11:44 US-Israel Integration & Zionist Influence
13:09 Inside Israel Today
15:57 Energy Crisis & the Great Reset

Visit Dr. Hall’s Substack:

Looking out at the World from Canada
From The Local to the Global
By Anthony James Hall

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