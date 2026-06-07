New Interview on the Geopolitics & Empire Podcast!
Just published - we do a deep dive on geopolitics and technocracy
I was happy to join veteran geopolitical analyst and podcaster Hrvoje Morić on his podcast Geopolitics & Empire to discuss geopolitics, globalization, and technocracy. Follow his account and podcast! I think y’all will enjoy this one.
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China isn't planning a D-Day invasion of Taiwan; they’re executing a slow, systematic strangulation. While the U.S. waits for domestic chip fabs to come online in 2030, Beijing is tightening the noose today using the Russian playbook. Here is why a sliver of silicon is the most dangerous geopolitical flashpoint on earth.https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-silicon-choke-point-why-the-next?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf