I’d like to share an excerpt from an interview I did a few months ago with Aubrey Marcus where I offer my perspective on why our civilization needs a Philosophical Renaissance and how to achieve it. The clip is posted above and the transcript can be read below.

Aubrey: What I thought was really interesting about your book is it has a really provocative title. It says The Coming World Nation, why Global Government Is Inevitable. So your hypothesis is that we’re either going to one way or the other: we’re either gonna go to Empire or we’re gonna go to what you call the Philosophical Empire, or this kind of protopian version of what I would call the Kingdom. Is that fair to say?

Alex: Well, to begin with, the underlying idea of the book is that the forces driving globalization are inevitable and they’re part of a natural flow of life on the planet. So there’s a certain evolutionary destiny to global government. So the question is, which side of the archetype is gonna be expressed? The shadow side, representing the empire, which is what it looks like today?

When you look at the forces driving globalization, you tend to think of them as these nefarious forces or imperial forces. But then there’s also, I think, something that’s being lost in our current debate about globalization. The way that we think about it - and most of the thought leaders online, the way they talk about it - is that they’re missing a sense of idealism about what that could also look like as far as the ideal form of government.

And so this book is really a meditation on that. And it ultimately argues that the lighter side of the the archetype is what our destiny is to achieve. But part of the pathway of achieving that is that we have to have the vision - we have to have an idea that we can come together in shared support of. And that’s one of the things that we’re lacking today: a philosophical vision of where we are at the moment and where we need to go in the future.

I see philosophy as the solution to almost all of our problems, no matter what dimension that they’re in, because philosophy is something that can extend into every aspect of life. And so the philosophical empire is really the idea of a civilization rooted in philosophy.

That’s an idea that comes from Plato. Francis Bacon gave his own version of that, and his idea was called the new Atlantis. In both cases, we’re given an inspiring vision of where we need to go. It’s not just that we need a spiritual civilization, but we access that spirit while bringing the material aspect of creation into perfection, through philosophy.

Aubrey: Philo-Sophia, the “Love of Wisdom.” Right? So actually, finding that we love wisdom more than we love domination.

Alex: That’s right. Today, we know that we’re in this dynamic where the tyranny of empire seems to be closing in on us from all around. But yet, we haven’t organized among ourselves to mount any resistance to that. And the reason why is because in order to organize ourselves, we need that shaping vision. We need that shared mutual understanding where everybody can understand the part they need to play. We need a leadership group to come forward with the vision that can then inspire an organization to build around it.

For me the baseline of the vision is philosophy. It has to be a philosophy, and it has to, more specifically, be a revolution and a renaissance in the way that we understand philosophy. Because the way we typically think about it today, the reason it’s become such a forgotten factor is that we’ve misdiagnosed what it is and misperceived what it is.

Basically, most things that are considered philosophy today is just intellectualism. And it can end up in any number of conclusions as long as you’re taking a very intellectual, like highly analytical look at something. But you can really justify anything from like, you know, the type of materialism of like a Yuval Noah Harari to, you know, any kind of new age type of stuff.

So that wasn’t the original purpose of, philosophy. The original ideal of philosophy actually comes from Pythagoras, who coined the term philosophy. My approach is to go back to the source of it, to Pythagoras, who coined the term, and say what was philosophy to him and what did he have to say about it?

And, it just so happens - and this is one of the great overlooked facts of history - that during the time that Pythagoras lived, around the sixth century BC, he was not the only teacher of philosophy or significant world teacher to emerge. At the same time that he was living, we had Gautama Buddha arise In India; we had Lao-Tzu and Confucius in China; and we had a number of other world teachers, such as in Persia, where the Zoroastrian school had a significant teacher emerge during this same time.

Each of these teachers taught philosophy in their own terms. For example, Buddhism was philosophy in the language and culture of India. It was philosophy taught in the context within which that teacher lived. So that whole lineage - that great cohort of world teachers - is collectively philosophy. And the reason I love Manly P. Hall’s work so much is that he goes into the minutia of the philosophical systems that they taught and shows you that there is a common underlying esoteric doctrine that they all shared in common. And that esoteric doctrine is actually what philosophy is.

According to this view, Pythagoras and Gautama Buddha and all the others, they all followed the same basic pattern, in which there was an outer teaching and an inner teaching. This is actually true of all the ancient religions, like in Egypt, for example, where there was the outer and then the inner. The inner was really for the initiates and the priesthood. And when we investigate the philosophical schools that arose at this point in time all across Eurasia, they followed that same pattern. So, for example, there was an outer school of Buddhism and then there was the inner doctrine.

And so philosophy, when I say we need a renaissance of philosophy, it’s not just the outer intellectual side or the physical disciplines or any of those other features that we typically think of when we contemplate the individual teachings of Pythagoras or Buddha or Lao-Tzu. More importantly, this renaissance must include a rediscovery of what the esoteric principles are that all of these different philosophical schools share in common.

And so the esoteric doctrine is the key to the intellectual revolution that I think that we need at the present moment. In other words, the key to the philosophical revolution is the rise of a widespread understanding that there are certain esoteric teachings that all cultures, religions, and philosophies share in common. If we can spark that understanding, this dawning awareness can serve as the basis of a shared global philosophical revolution, which each nation and each culture can come to and embrace, because each has a common stake in its past, present, and future.