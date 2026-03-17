The Wisdom Tradition

The Wisdom Tradition

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JimG's avatar
JimG
Mar 17

Philosophical Renaissance? My first reaction was, "Philosophy has lost its relevance because it lost its Sophia." That is it lost its Hagia Sophia, the Holy Spirit of Wisdom, or "the Breath" and "the Glory of God," that is the Holy Spirit in the Wisdom Books of the Bible. Philosophy was subordinated to Christian religious Philosophy by the Roman Catholic Church when Emperor and Pontiff Constantine the Great dictated that Hagia Sophia could not be God, and was therefore irrelevant. Parted from theology, Philosophy is diminished and interpreted to be primarily rhetoric and politics, and the Great Political philosophers of the modern age, say Marx or Cheney, did not regard people as having souls or relationship with God. All the great Philosophers identified in the article were important religious Philosophers, especially Pythagoras the first lover of Sophia, and what they discovered is also defined by Huxley as the Perennial Philosophy. We are One, the Monad, the Self, Christ Consciousness. Without this religious conviction, philosophy degrades humanity and makes us all "Hackable animals," (Harari -WEF) And yes, we are going through a religious revival, "a Great Transformation" as defined by Armstrong through spiritual disgust with all the war and aggression based on people with no regard for the sanctity of human life.

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Kaiser Basileus's avatar
Kaiser Basileus
Mar 25

Here's most of the answers: https://kaiserbasileus.substack.com/p/metaphysics-in-a-nutshell

Until philosophy is grounded in that, it will go nowhere and we will perish.

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