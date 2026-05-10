I recently updated the Publications tab on this site to feature PDF downloads of all five my books. These are available for Paid Subscribers. Please consider subscribing to support my work!

In addition, I’ve been working on some new animated visuals to help bring to life some of the essential points I’ve been emphasizing in my writing and podcasting over the years. I plan to put a series of these out as part of a joint-release with my new non-profit/think tank Salomon’s House (which I’ll be doing an episode about soon).

Also: I plan on updating my Iran War coverage once the next shoe drops in this ongoing saga. Stay safe out there and God Bless!!