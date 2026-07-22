In this 30-minute documentary, philosopher Alexander Sachon unpacks the thesis of his 2025 book, THE COMING WORLD NATION, which argues that deep-rooted cosmic factors are driving mankind toward a major transformation point - one that is set to revolutionize human civilization in the direction of global government, technocracy, and breakthrough technology.

Sachon argues that in order to meet the immense challenge that the present moment confronts us with, we must revitalize the lost wisdom traditions of the past and elevate philosophy to its rightful place as the guiding light of human society.

0:00 Introduction

1:52 Atlantis and the Origin of Empire

4:02 The Rise of American Empire

8:00 The Secret History of WWII

11:42 The Birth of the Technocratic Superstate

16:02 The Politics of Etheric Energy

19:46 The Concealed Priesthood

23:01 The Death and Rebirth of Civilization

28:23 Conclusion: We Need a Philosophical Renaissance

Buy TCWN on Amazon: https://a.co/d/6rn7Ccg

Alexander Sachon’s website: https://alexsachon.com/

Salomon’s House website: https://salomonshouse.org/

Thank you to Cal Callahan, Aubrey Marcus, and Luke Storey for the source footage. For the full episodes of the interviews with Alex that are featured in this documentary, please see their respective podcasts.