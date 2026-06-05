The Wisdom Tradition

The Wisdom Tradition

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The Fundamentals of the Philosophical Worldview (Mini-Documentary)

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Alexander Sachon's avatar
Alexander Sachon
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

The past month or so I’ve been cutting together the best excerpts from the various sit-down interviews I’ve done this past year. Between them, there’s nearly 10 hours of footage of me breaking down many of the key points that I’ve discussed in my books and focused my attention on during the past 5 years of hosting The Wisdom Tradition podcast and Substa…

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