The past month or so I’ve been cutting together the best excerpts from the various sit-down interviews I’ve done this past year. Between them, there’s nearly 10 hours of footage of me breaking down many of the key points that I’ve discussed in my books and focused my attention on during the past 5 years of hosting The Wisdom Tradition podcast and Substa…
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The Fundamentals of the Philosophical Worldview (Mini-Documentary)
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Jun 05, 2026
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