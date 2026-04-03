In two recent articles, I offered my take on the Iran War and its relation to the ongoing Great Reset initiative.

To understand the full context of how I view the situation, we have to factor in the full thesis of my book The Coming World Nation, which argues that the destiny of American Empire has been, from the beginning, to give birth to global government.

In an interview I did late last year with Aubrey Marcus, we unpacked my theory about the American Empire, tracing its origin story back in time, first to Atlantis, then to Rome, then to the British Empire, then to the oligarchy behind the Federal Reserve, and finally to the emergence of the secret scientific governing body I term the Technocratic Superstate.

Here’s a 6-minute excerpt of the discussion about Atlantis:

And here’s an 18-minute clip where we go in-depth on the rise of the American Empire, looking first at its historical antecedents before then moving on to a discussion of the specific factors that led to America’s transition from a democratic republic to a global imperial behemoth.

If you missed it, two weeks ago I posted another excerpt from this conversation, where I give my pitch about modern society’s need for a Philosophical Renaissance.