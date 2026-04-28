In this wide-ranging conversation, researcher and author Jacob Nordangård joins Alex Sachon to unpack how technocracy is emerging as the dominant underlying trend behind the major geopolitical events taking place today — from the Iran War, to the energy crisis, to the rise of technocracy, to forced mass migration, to the revelation of the long-hidden UFO mystery. Drawing on his books Temple of Solomon, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, and The Global Coup d'etat, Jacob traces how elite networks have been orchestrating these crises for decades — and where it's all heading.

See the bottom of this post for a selection of clips from this important interview.



Jacob's books & website: https://jacobnordangard.se

Jacob's Substack: https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com/

Alex's website: https://www.alexsachon.com/



Table of Contents



0:00 Introduction & Background

1:08 Iran War & Third Temple

4:39 Temple of Solomon Book & Occult Networks

9:40 Transhumanism & Elite Networks

12:43 Armageddon Archetype Across Ideologies

14:28 Energy Crisis & Geopolitical Restructuring

16:40 Global Technates & New World Order

18:51 Multipolar World & Technocratic Branches

25:03 Forced Immigration & Surveillance State

35:29 Eugenics, Depopulation & mRNA

41:06 Climate Change & Rockefeller Origins

45:11 Rockefellers vs. Rothschilds

49:47 UFO Phenomenon & Hidden Technology

58:44 Closing & Guest Resources



Topics covered: Iran War, Third Temple, Zionism, Bible prophecy, Theosophy, transhumanism, Club of Rome, Club of Budapest, Ervin Laszlo, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, technocracy, multipolar world order, BRICS, Technates, COVID lockstep, forced migration, biometric surveillance, eugenics, mRNA, climate change origins, Kissinger, Rothschilds, UFO disclosure, Tesla, ether physics, global government

Here are five clips from this episode:

1. Israel, the Third Temple, and Endtime Prophecy

2. The US is Using the Energy Crisis to Reposition Its Empire

3. How the Climate Change Agenda Paved the Way for Global Technocracy

4. One Last War Before the Great Transition into Global Government

5. What Happens When the Classified UFO Science is Incorporated into Technocracy?