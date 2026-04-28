The TECHNOCRATIC AGENDA Behind the Global Energy Crisis | JACOB NORDANGÅRD Interview
Jacob and Alex Agree: All Roads Lead to Global Government and Technocracy
In this wide-ranging conversation, researcher and author Jacob Nordangård joins Alex Sachon to unpack how technocracy is emerging as the dominant underlying trend behind the major geopolitical events taking place today — from the Iran War, to the energy crisis, to the rise of technocracy, to forced mass migration, to the revelation of the long-hidden UFO mystery. Drawing on his books Temple of Solomon, Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, and The Global Coup d'etat, Jacob traces how elite networks have been orchestrating these crises for decades — and where it's all heading.
See the bottom of this post for a selection of clips from this important interview.
Jacob's books & website: https://jacobnordangard.se
Jacob's Substack: https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com/
Alex's website: https://www.alexsachon.com/
Table of Contents
0:00 Introduction & Background
1:08 Iran War & Third Temple
4:39 Temple of Solomon Book & Occult Networks
9:40 Transhumanism & Elite Networks
12:43 Armageddon Archetype Across Ideologies
14:28 Energy Crisis & Geopolitical Restructuring
16:40 Global Technates & New World Order
18:51 Multipolar World & Technocratic Branches
25:03 Forced Immigration & Surveillance State
35:29 Eugenics, Depopulation & mRNA
41:06 Climate Change & Rockefeller Origins
45:11 Rockefellers vs. Rothschilds
49:47 UFO Phenomenon & Hidden Technology
58:44 Closing & Guest Resources
Topics covered: Iran War, Third Temple, Zionism, Bible prophecy, Theosophy, transhumanism, Club of Rome, Club of Budapest, Ervin Laszlo, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, technocracy, multipolar world order, BRICS, Technates, COVID lockstep, forced migration, biometric surveillance, eugenics, mRNA, climate change origins, Kissinger, Rothschilds, UFO disclosure, Tesla, ether physics, global government
Here are five clips from this episode:
1. Israel, the Third Temple, and Endtime Prophecy
2. The US is Using the Energy Crisis to Reposition Its Empire
3. How the Climate Change Agenda Paved the Way for Global Technocracy
4. One Last War Before the Great Transition into Global Government
5. What Happens When the Classified UFO Science is Incorporated into Technocracy?
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Wow, that was a very informative and awesome interview. Thank you so much.!!
Very good episode. There are so many important ideas introduced and discussed. I think Alex's precautionary comments about climate change are foundational. "Climate change," which was once referred to as "global warming," is integral to many alterations connected to nirvana-like fictions like "netzero." In a recent item I call attention to how the manufacturing of fake meat being produced in "bioreactors" etc., is being justified in the name of rectifying "climate change."
https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/frankenfoods-coming-our-way
The commodification of the removal of carbon as integral to the "green economy," was introduced by the globalist entrepreneur of UN "environmentalism.," Maurice Strong. Canadian PM and bankster, Mark Carney, is an innovator in commodifying the weird war on carbon (ie on the basic building block of life).