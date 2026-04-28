The Wisdom Tradition

The Wisdom Tradition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Belinda Mitchell's avatar
Belinda Mitchell
4h

Wow, that was a very informative and awesome interview. Thank you so much.!!

Reply
Share
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
5h

Very good episode. There are so many important ideas introduced and discussed. I think Alex's precautionary comments about climate change are foundational. "Climate change," which was once referred to as "global warming," is integral to many alterations connected to nirvana-like fictions like "netzero." In a recent item I call attention to how the manufacturing of fake meat being produced in "bioreactors" etc., is being justified in the name of rectifying "climate change."

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/frankenfoods-coming-our-way

The commodification of the removal of carbon as integral to the "green economy," was introduced by the globalist entrepreneur of UN "environmentalism.," Maurice Strong. Canadian PM and bankster, Mark Carney, is an innovator in commodifying the weird war on carbon (ie on the basic building block of life).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Sachon and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Sachon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture