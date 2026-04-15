Two New Interviews | Discussing my book THE COMING WORLD NATION
A couple months ago, I sat down with Luke Storey (The Life Stylist Podcast) and Cal Callahan (The Great Unlearn) in Austin to discuss the great transformations in civilization that are now underway
In early March I ventured down to Austin to record two podcasts, one with Luke Storey and the other with Cal Callahan, both of whom I got to know via Aubrey Marcus, who I did some consulting work for a couple years ago. I really enjoyed these conversations, and highly recommend both for any regular listeners of my podcast. Cal and Luke are great guys and talented interviewers (as is Aubrey) - give their podcasts a follow.
For more on my book THE COMING WORLD NATION, which is the centerpiece of both interviews, see the home page on Substack I put together for it, which features excerpts and links to various podcasts I’ve done about it:
Luke Storey | The Life Stylist Podcast
Cal Callahan | The Great Unlearn
Here’s a 12-min clip that Cal posted to his YouTube from that conversation:
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