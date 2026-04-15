In early March I ventured down to Austin to record two podcasts, one with Luke Storey and the other with Cal Callahan, both of whom I got to know via Aubrey Marcus, who I did some consulting work for a couple years ago. I really enjoyed these conversations, and highly recommend both for any regular listeners of my podcast. Cal and Luke are great guys and talented interviewers (as is Aubrey) - give their podcasts a follow.

For more on my book THE COMING WORLD NATION, which is the centerpiece of both interviews, see the home page on Substack I put together for it, which features excerpts and links to various podcasts I’ve done about it:

Luke Storey | The Life Stylist Podcast

Cal Callahan | The Great Unlearn

Here’s a 12-min clip that Cal posted to his YouTube from that conversation: