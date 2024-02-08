In my newest podcast episode, I analyze a classic lecture from Manly P. Hall titled “Armageddon: The War that Ends in Peace.”

The contents of this lecture fit right in with the theme of mankind’s “Fight with the Shadow”, a topic we have explored often in the various books and articles I’ve published so far on this Substack.

For example, my most recent article and podcast episode on the WHO is built entirely around this theme:

The audio version of the new episode is available on my podcast. The video is posted below.

Manly P. Hall - Armageddon: The War that Ends in Peace

Alex

Hey, folks, welcome back to the Wisdom Tradition podcast. This is Alex Sachon. Today I'm going to be doing a lecture breakdown of a classic from Manly P. Hall. It's called “Armageddon: The War That Ends in Peace”. And the topic of this lecture by Manly Hall is one that's very relevant to the material I've been doing not only recently, but stuff that stretches back from the whole history of my podcast.

And the main theme here, it has to do with the shadow, the fight, with the shadow. And so that was explicitly the topic of my previous podcast episode, talking about all the ways that world events seem to be culminating in a great confrontation with mankind's own dark side and its own evil nature, sort of a battle of good versus evil within the human soul. And all the ways that this is manifesting in this intense darkness that is taking place in the world today.

And this darkness manifests as a type of shadow complex. And the ultimate purpose of this activity from a spiritual perspective is that we act it out and also at the same time are forced to confront it. It objectifies the shadow element of ourselves and forces us to deal with it and ultimately to shine light on the shadow as part of a transformation process, a cleansing process of the soul.

And so that's the big picture theme of the fight with the shadow. This is something I have talked about from the standpoint of Jungian philosophy. I've also gone through a bunch of Manly Hall’s works on this. If you go back to my series on Buddhism, I talk about it there. I talk about it also in my series on Mandalas. It was also a big theme in my series on America called America Land of the Feathered Serpent.

It's a prominent theme in my book on the secret history of the 20th century, which I'm still waiting to do a big reedit of and get a physical copy of on Amazon. But that will be happening at some point, and it's been a constant source of discussion in my recent podcast episodes as I've been focusing more on current events in the past several months.

And this is also a theme of a book that I'm working on, well it’s actually someone else's book, but I'm helping contribute some research and ideas and things like that to, and I'll be getting more into that down the road once that book has been officially announced and I'll let you know who that author is. But anyway, this has been a prominent theme in my life the past several years, and, you know, I've had my own confrontations with the shadows, so to speak.

And so this is a topic that more and more all of us need to be aware of. And the sort of great confrontation with evil and the possibilities of evil not as a spiritual reality, but actually as a evil, as an aspect of the human soul, as a possibility or potential within the human soul. So it's not, you know, God versus the devil or God versus Satan in terms of the terms of the battle in the universe, in the universe. It’s all God actually. The battle of God vs. Satan is really something that takes place in the human soul during our process of evolution.

So that's a key point I want to drive home before we get into the content of today's episode. So these are some of the themes that Manly Hall is going to be discussing in his lecture here on Armageddon. And he's going to start off here with an intro to the topic of Armageddon and how it appears in various religious systems and philosophic systems of the past.

The idea of Armageddon, specifically that word and the story, comes from the Bible. But there are similar themes and similar stories to be found in all great religious traditions. So it's describing an archetype. So it's something that the human soul, no matter where you are, what time period you're in, will be forced to confront.

By archetype I mean it’s an ingrained power within nature. So humanity is destined during its evolutionary process to go through this confrontation with the shadow. And that takes place as a symbolic battle of good versus evil.

So let's kick things off here with Manly Hall talking about how Armageddon, this idea, is found in all different religious traditions.

Manly P. Hall

The Great War, the last war has occurred as a symbol in a great many different religions. It is recorded, of course, in the Bible, and probably the word Armageddon is derived from an early Palestinian term. It was the war in which the kings of the Earth would make war against the hosts of Heaven, and ultimately the kings of the Earth would be utterly discomfited.

Perhaps the form of the story also borrows from Egypt, where it is tied closely into the myth of the dying God Osiris. Osiris, who is the principal deity of the later Egyptian recension was slain by his own brother, who usurped his kingdom after the death of Osiris, Isis, his wife, posthumously brought forth a child Horus, the avenger of his father, Horus, the Golden Hawk was the symbol of the resurrection of Osiris himself, who is said to have been reborn in his own son.

And in the end, Horus lead the hosts of Light against the power and tyranny of Typhon. And that was a great last, great battle. And in this battle, Typhon was overcome and chained forever in the pits beneath the earth. This last great war also arises in the Hindu tradition and the two great epics of India, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. Both are concerned with a great symbolic conflict in the Mahabharata is concealed the magnificent lines of the Bhagavad Gita, the Lord’s song in which the victory of life over death, of virtue and integrity over corruption. This victory is clearly set forth. In the Ramayana. We have another great battle, more in an epic form and somewhat reminiscent of the Odyssey and Iliad of Homer. But it was a great battle of evil against righteousness, and righteousness prevailed.

Then you remember in the Nordic rites the last Battle on the Plain of Ragnarok. It was here that the gods from high on high, the Nordic Olympus, gathered on the plane to have that last final conflict with the powers of evil. And the battle was a terrible one and good and bad perished together, and the earth was desolated. But one couple escaped into a high mountain and from them came forth a new race to replenish the earth.

The war that is to end war is constantly referred to in different levels of human society. Primitive tribal beliefs, highly sophisticated epics deal with this subject. So it is interesting to try to understand perhaps, how this concept developed until it has become an enduring belief, a belief that has about it the strange circumstance that generation after generation has identified this last war with the conflicts of their own times.

Whenever the great emergency had arisen, it was believed or speculated that perhaps this was the Armageddon. And because the date was never given, there was no way of confirming it. I think, however, that if we study the subject in the spirit of the Sibylline prophecies and the great prophetic books of the Bible, Isaiah in Revelation and perhaps the Chaldean Oracles of the Zoroasters, we will come to a little different point of view as to the meaning of this magnificent, elusive prophecy.

Alex

Okay. In this next clip, we're going to hear Hall go deeper into the symbolic aspect of this battle of good versus evil and what the myths about Armageddon actually represent. Because as I was stressing in the beginning, it really references an internal battle within the soul, the human soul. Or in more modern terms, the psyche or the mind.

You know, we create these myths for ourselves, and we have to be careful when we're talking about things like Satan or evil. You know, we can't make the mistake of projecting something that’s within ourselves onto the universe and saying, no, it's an objective truth: there is a Satan in the world. There is a force of evil independent of human existence.

It's impossible for to us to say anything is independent of human existence because we're always interpreting the world through the lens of our own subjective consciousness. So the subjective and the objective go together. There's no separating, just pure objective. Like you can describe something that's just true of the universe or just true of the physical environment or the world that's separate from the apparatus that's making that statement, which is your own mental apparatus.

So the point here is that there is a symbolic element to the story of Armageddon. It has to do with a battle that takes place within us. And so the great forces of evil that we confront in the world, if you’re really thoughtful about it, they all have to do with something within human nature and that human beings are behind it.

And you might say, well, what about forces of, you know, tragedies of nature and, you know, when you really get into the esoteric stuff, there is actually no separation from the human soul and the World Soul. And actually conflict in the human soul ends up having an effect on the overall world system. I know this is not part of our materialistic scientific worldview. But Manly Hall does have lectures where he talks about earthquakes, for example, or weather and the correlation between trauma and conflict within the human soul and that's unresolved and the eruption of these type of natural disasters which feed back onto us as a type of karma. You can say like a karmic reflection or karmic rebound. But let's not go too into that for now.

So the overall lesson here is that evil within ourselves, that's not corrected, that’s allowed to perpetuate, will have to be confronted. And so this confrontation with evil comes by means of a synchronistic pattern of events. You know, some people who are very unconscious become possessed by this force of evil within themselves. Not to say that they don't have any apparatus to fight back, but it's like some people are almost born to play a certain role from their past karma.

There is an example of this in my book on depth psychology where Carl Jung talks about Hitler. And I explore this further in a chapter in my book on Manly P. Hall where he talks about the same thing about how, you know, it's almost like certain people, because of their past, incarnate and act out these roles and are possessed by their unconscious.

And so what they end up doing is they end up creating a situation in the environment that personifies the shadow that the rest of us have to face. And so, yeah, so evil that's not corrected within ourselves will have to be confronted. And this great war, Armageddon, is really a great objectification of evil within man. It manifests objectively so that we can face it and then harvest the lessons that it’s supposed to teach us and actually grow as a soul, both individually, but also collectively.

The collective soul is supposed to grow from these events. And so that's the theme of this next clip.

Manly P. Hall

I think we will discover that it traces back perhaps to an intuitive quality within man himself. I think a human being in the depths of his own nature is a prophet. Down beneath the surfaces of his hopes and fears, his glamours and his attitudes, there is a strange, deep pathos, the same type of thing that we find in the great ring opera of Wagner

The great symbolism of something that is going to pass away because it has not within it the integrity of its own survival. The Sibylline prophecies have to do with not a date or a time, but a sequence of events. And every sequence of events comes finally to some kind of an Armageddon. Every period of history goes through this; every religion will pass through this; every science is born and dies because of the weaknesses within its own nature.

And this sequence of weaknesses, this conflict between principle and ambition, probably lies at the very root of man's enduring belief that in the end, virtue will be supreme. We see this very much about us today. We see it in the lives of individuals and in the motions of states. And probably in the last 2000 years, we have seen strange fulfillments of warnings.

We remember the admonition that those who live by the sword will perish by the sword. And this has happened many times in history. It is a prophecy that is forever fulfilling itself, not once, but many times. We recognize this tragedy of human ambition and that it exists because of human ambition. We read of Alexander the Great, dead as 30 under the walls of Babylon.

Caesar assassinated as before the Pompey's column. We see Napoleon dying of cancer on the island of Saint Helena. We see Hitler committing suicide in a bunker in Berlin. We see Mussolini hung from a lamp post in northern Italy. The path of glory leads, but to the grave. Therefore, there is some reason why these various mistakes that people make individually and collectively, have a consequence which is unavoidable.

We are told in the Bible that cause and effect follow each other. We are told that as you sow, so shall you reap. Buddha puts it in slightly different words when he says effects follow causes as the wheel of a cart follows the foot of the oxen. Therefore, wherever there is a causation of catastrophe and that causation is not transmuted, then evil is not corrected.

Then in the due course of time the catastrophe comes. It is unavoidable and down inside of ourselves we know this, but we do not want to admit it. Each individual wants to be an exception to the law of cause and effect. But no one is an exception. And unless the individual builds, his life upon integrities he is going to inevitably come into conflict with law, not manmade law necessarily, but the law governing life itself.

For there are principles in the universe which cannot be violated. And I think the whole story of the Armageddon represents the climax of any type of sequence of events in which evil predominates. We find it in our personal lives. We find it in the story of the alcoholic. He feels that he is going to be an exception. Yet if he continues and does not correct his faults, he will die of his own shortcomings.

The narcotics addict is in the same condition. There is no way of winning against the common laws of truth and reality which supervise and control all things. Even in business and politics and all the different professions we are seeing today a great deal of harvesting. We are seeing every day how mistakes have been allowed to pile up, how individuals have placed their own advantage above the common good, and as a result have brought the common good and themselves down to ruin.

We are aware that constantly that which is not true comes into conflict with the inevitable patterns of reality which cannot be violated. Every effort we make to transgress ends only in a disaster for ourselves. Now, this being the case, and most individuals having at least down somewhere in their natures, at least an intimation that this is true.

There comes always the problem that philosophy, culture, ethics, all these subjects have dealt with that as the individual discovers that the integrities within himself are weakening, it is then time for him to make a strong resolution to correct his own fault. In every sequence of disasters, there is a moment when prudence, strength, courage, or integrity could transmute the evil. In every sequence of problems, there is a point at which personal integrity could solve the problem.

If this is not available, if the individual does not rise to this occasion and permits the kings of this world to gain ascendancy over his life, he will then come face to face with the ultimate conflict.

Alex

Okay, So now we're going to move on. And Manly Hall’s going to talk about the idea of karma and law. He's going to make the point that we're not mere victims of unfair circumstances in a universe ruled by law, particularly the law of cause and effect.

Every effect that we experience, positive or negative, must arise as a consequence of adequate cause. This is a key point. This is one of the core points that you have to really rest on and really think through when you begin to take a philosophic view of life: this breakdown of cause and effect, which becomes paramount.

And I know this is a delicate point because there's a lot of tragedy and ugliness in the world. So this is not, this point is not meant to lightly explain the suffering of other people away. But we have to be very thoughtful about the fact that everywhere science studies, we find law. There's a law behind how and why a system is running and working the way it does. And so the great question, the great philosophic question that we've been struggling with and in the sort of age of materialism and the age of egoism that we're going through over the past several hundred, if not thousands of years, is: does human self-will and does human free will mean that we are not subject to the laws that we study in every domain of nature? Are we independent of the law?

And so ignorance says yes, we are independent. And actually wisdom says no we are not. We must learn the law and obey the law, the law of our own growth and evolution. The law of how the soul is archetypally designed to function.

And also keep in mind this idea that the soul is actually a reincarnating entity and that the physical personality is an expression of the soul. So the things that happen in this world in material form, this is a world of effects. And so the causes of everything about you that drive this world of effects, good or bad, have their home actually in the soul. That’s their true domicile.

And so the ultimate pattern of things for the individual and also for the collective, both good and bad, the mysteries of causation, the mysteries of why, are not to be found in the material level. They're to be found in the soul. And that is where we must look. And that's ultimately actually where this great battle takes place, the great battle of Armageddon.

So here we're also going to be emphasizing that, or Hall’s going to be emphasizing that, Satan or the concept of evil is not an entity or a force external to man, but arises within man himself. In other words, we are our own worst enemy.

And so Armageddon, again to emphasize, is ultimately a confrontation between these different factors within the human soul. Armageddon is actually an inevitable and archetypal process of our own evolution.

Manly P. Hall

So it is very important it seems for each individual to regard the Armageddon as tied directly to himself. We are not the victims of history. We are not the victims of the Earth's imperfections. We are the victims of our own mistakes.

It is not heaven that brings down our nation. It is the works of humanity: misunderstood works; corrupt works that will bring down the greatest nation the world can produce. It is all, in the last analysis, a problem of man's own development of integrities.

When he drifts along with a few virtues, which he is trying to live. He is hoping definitely that heaven will forgive his shortcomings. There is no evidence that heaven even judged them.

The judgment comes from himself. He knows his own shortcomings. Whether he admits them or not. He may conceal them from others and hide them from his own conscience. But he knows he has them and this type of thing he produces life after life - a personal Armageddon in which the individual must face up to his own integrities or suffer the consequences.

Dissipation has its price, corruption has its price, and most of all, self-centeredness has its price. Practically every tragedy in history has been borne of human selfishness. Individuals have desired and determined to use the skills that have been given to them in a ruthless competition against their fellow human beings.

We have placed profit above integrity. We have placed the struggle of competition as an inevitable truth and cooperation, as a dim idealistic of certainty. As a result of that, we have created in each department where we have compromised principles the beginnings of a story that will end in an Armageddon. In every case, we finally come face to face with the facts.

We either meet them or fail. If we meet them, we have achieved the purpose of life, which is victory over weakness. If we fail to meet them, then, as far as this life is concerned, we have failed. Regardless of how much wealth, fame or authority we have accumulated through the corruption of principles.

Now we look around and we find the world in a condition in which a number of preachers and evangelists are talking about the Armageddon. It looks like it's here again. I think this is a mistake. It is here still.

It is here because it has never been met. It was here in the first time when a cave man threw a rock at another cave man. This was the beginning of the war, and it will continue as long as the individual inside of himself wants to throw a rock. He may dress the rock up in a nuclear weapon, but it is still a rock going on and doing its original mischief.

It is not the fact that at one time, somewhere in a datable future, we are going to see the heavens open and the archangelic hosts come down and cleanse the earth. This is not what we are confronted with.

We are confronted with the fact that in the due course of every civilization, every person's life, every invention of science, there are rules. And as these rules are broken, universal law, which is always here, steps in and balances the books.

When this happens, a lot of misery seemingly occurs. Individuals are frustrated in all their ambitions and all their pride. But it is either that they shall have that bad moment and then gradually come back to integrity or they will destroy everything that they have hoped to gain.

Alex

All right. In the next clip, we are going to be shifting and looking at the present circumstances of the world, not in too much detail, but he’s going to talk about the present moment. He was doing this lecture at some point in the mid to late 20th century, but he's going to be talking about how there is a buildup of factors that are setting the stage for a present-day collective Armageddon or a collective confrontation with the shadow.

And so this collective Armageddon actually thinking about macrocosm and microcosm, the great collective battle against good versus evil that we're so transparently facing today is one that each individual, by nature of their own karma, will confront some portion of. Some piece of this great battle will affect each of us in our own way.

And so there's a personal Armageddon that each of us must go through, which is a, you know, a great confrontation against evil and a great renunciation of the source of that evil with our self, which is some sort of blockage within our psychic nature, some sort of complex or phobia or fetish or something that we're holding onto that's actually not a part of our archetypal growth trajectory. But we're holding on to it. So it actually serves as a block, a blockage of energy's capacity to flow, to flow freely within our physical or psychic system.

The clearance of this blockage can either be done as an internal process of self-reflection and self-improvement and all that. That can be a type of Armageddon in terms of like an ego death to some degree.

But if that inner engagement with this blockage is closed off then that means in your personal life you'll have some sort of external confrontation with it. The idea here is that this external confrontation will arise as a type of projection of your inner blockages.

When you aggregate, you know, billions of individual confrontations with the shadow, they will form the contours of the great battle. And so, you know, the world soul and the individual soul, they're not actually separate things. Like, think of the individual soul as an atom within the body of the world soul. So what happens within the World Soul is very symbolically and thematically and synchronistically linked with things that each of the individual parts goes through. And so the sum of these individual parts are the contours of the whole. So that's a basic pattern to keep in mind.

But ultimately, the great collective Armageddon, Hall’s going to emphasize, is always tied to the failure of virtues at the individual level. And so actually the war is won by individuals changing themselves and improving themselves and evolving themselves. And one by one, the aspects that are feeding this collective Armageddon come from within us. And when we engage constructively with them, then we release the things that feed this great collective Armageddon.

And then that's how we ultimately win the battle: we cut off its sustenance, the sustenance of evil. And so that's why I'm saying Satan doesn't have an existence independent of the human being, the human soul. And so the great confrontation with Satan or confrontation with evil in the world comes when individuals eliminate the things that Satan feeds off of.

I've never read the book, but this whole discussion reminds me of what I know about the famous book by C.S. Lewis, which is called The Screwtape Letters. So if you've read that, I think that ties in with what I'm saying to some degree here.

In particular, Hall has a key quote that's coming up that I'll just highlight. He says, quote, The problems that destroy society are the injustices allowed to linger within the nature of the human being himself. So let's just hear that in his words coming up.

Manly P. Hall

Now we are on the very edge of a very difficult international world situation. We are in the presence of an accumulation of thousands of years of mistaken activity.

Now in most people's minds, the worst mistakes have been the most pleasant occurrences. The individual has found that it is possible for him to have more money than his neighbor. It is possible for him to be elected to public office and have quite a following. It is possible for him to be a lawmaker and make many laws that are especially beneficial to himself and aimed at giving himself all kinds of opportunities.

And we see around us a world of trade of market exchange, of investment, of speculation, a world of individuals all working desperately for their own benefit. Now this is regarded as virtuous, so why shouldn't we go out and work for our own benefit? Why should we give any consideration to anybody else? Why should we put someone else’s good who we don't even know above our own opportunity to do unusually well?

The answer is that we are part of a collective, and the moment we begin to corrupt our neighbors, the moment we begin to exploit each other, each man exploits himself, but he doesn't know it. He is gradually building for the complete destruction of the system he has abused.

And somewhere along the line there will always be what has been produced by nature over thousands of years. There will be prophets. There will be someone arise who will seize the facts, who tries to do something about it. Perhaps he is accepted. More likely he is rejected because he interferes with the personal privileges of the individual. In some cases he has been martyred. In many cases he has been ridiculed. But always along the way there comes a moment or a time in which the facts are available and the individual can learn.

This is his big decision: whether he is big enough, wise enough and virtuous enough to sacrifice something of his own ambitions to accomplish the preservation of the society to which he belongs. If he does not have this desire, he will then drift with it until it all falls apart together. For the problems that destroy society are the injustices allowed to linger within the nature of the human being himself. As long as they are there, trouble will continue.

So everywhere we go, anywhere we turn, we will find that there are opportunities to obliterate the great conflict. Perhaps we can't arbitrate it indefinitely or completely, but if we try, we can always lift a great deal of the burdens. We can correct some faults that are possible for us to correct and in that way add to the vitality and endurance to our civilization and our way of life.

And we are told that after the Armageddon there comes the new heaven and the new Earth. All this can happen in the individual, also. A lot of theologians feel that if an individual turns from a very secular type of life and accepts spiritual instruction and re-dedicates his career to the service of principles that he was born again, that he has created inside of himself a new heaven and a new Earth. That he has found the strength of peace and integrity, charity and kindness.

If these transformations take place within the person, then truly we are facing inside of ourselves the millennium. The old prophets also carried the idea that after the last Great War there would be a new heaven and a new world, not only within us, but within the great world environment in which we live.

If the selfishness is taken out of ourselves, the corruption of our natural resources is prevented. If we build our lives up on principles, then we will fail to destroy the planet on which we live. And if we are truly intelligent and wise and thoughtful, then comes the parakeet or the Prince of Peace. Then comes a new law and a new cycle of existence. And we shall follow the way of heaven instead of the way of Earth.

And if we follow the way of Heaven, we will be blessed by the virtues and integrities within ourselves. But there is no possible way in which we can pile up a defense of vices which will protect us in an emergency no matter what we do, unless we change the basic principle of life. Making integrity the final criterion of all things.

Until then, we are in danger. We in danger not because heaven wishes to destroy us, but because we choose to destroy ourselves.

So we are all concerned now, quite a bit. And we wonder what is going to happen? Are we going to be able to handle this difficulty again? We can look around us and see what is happening. We observe all kinds of emergencies arising and we find that we might almost say the last desperate stand of that which must inevitably fail.

We are witnessing a condition in which, unless there is a major change of integrities, we are not going to be able to solve the problem. We are never going to be able in a military way to bring peace to the earth. We will never be able in the exploitation of resources to attain security. We can never buy our way to peace any more than the Roman Empire could buy its way to peace.

All these things have been tried before. We can never control so much that what we control cannot revolt against us. There is only one possibility to the solution of all difficulties, and that is that all the nations and all the beliefs claiming the same things shall obey their own claim. Namely that there is a fundamental integrity as stated by religion, as supported by philosophy, and has been gradually discovered by science. And if this is not used, then most of our hopes are in vain.

Alex

So in this next discussion, this next excerpt from this lecture, Hall is going to make the point that man has a destiny that's held by God. Actually, in the mind of God - an archetypal destiny. And man cannot destroy or alter this destiny, but can only harm himself until such time that he comes to course correct.

So here we come to an important point that this Armageddon is actually an aspect of human evolution. And the great battle against evil is intended to force us to confront the evils within ourselves that feed the collective evil.

And so this is the point of this battle is to inspire us and catalyze us to course correct, as he says. And so we can't alter the ultimate destiny that we're headed towards but we can continually inflict pain on ourselves or create karma, negative karma for ourselves and harm ourselves.

And the whole time we'll never be altering the course of destiny. We just hurt ourselves until we finally learn to listen and obey the law of our own existence, the law of our own evolution. So let's hear this.

Manly P. Hall

On the other hand, there is something else that we have to recognize, namely that if in our own hearts and minds we make the necessary adjustments, it may well be that just because we are little people without very much authority or power, that we are not going to be able to change the course of history as individuals.

We cannot. It is only as groups that we going to have a powerful influence. The more persons who see the facts, the safer the world will become. But in that transitional period in which perhaps we believe we have seen some facts and we worry and are gravely concerned because of the conditions around us, then I think it is very definitely necessary to realize that the law of cause and effect, which is producing these circumstances, is not a law of extermination.

It is not a law in which the end of the universal process is annihilation. It is a law in which in the long and greater span of things, it is necessary to prevent corruption from gaining too strong a hold on the world. It is part of a plan that says when you make a mistake, you are punished and as a result of a few punishments, you learn not to make the mistake.

You may hold out for quite a while, but in the end, punishment inevitably comes as a result of wrong living. This punishment will discourage the mistakes so they will not go on.

Ultimately, man will not exterminate himself. Man will not destroy himself. But he can make himself naturally uncomfortable. He can get into more scrapes and problems than he ever wants to face. But there is within the human spirit itself, an incorruptible principle which is going to fight on until it wins. But it has to win in the service of truth. It cannot win in any other way.

Many nations of the past have failed and faded away from us, and each of these nations more or less perished as the result of an Armageddon. It was this type of internal corruption that destroyed the Greek nation states, destroyed Egypt, brought down Asia in ruins and destroyed very largely the whole cultural system of the Mediterranean and Western Europe.

Yet humanity has gone on. Humanity is a strangely wonderful, vital thing. It is something that continues and goes on, but leaves behind the ruins of its own mistakes.

Alex

Okay, in this next clip, Hall is going to be talking about how the collective Armageddon, in this great battle, will call forth what he calls, quote, “Those who fight for truth” and also “the army of the light”.

How I think about this is: these are like the early adopters. These will become the leaders that will inspire others to course correct. And so this great confrontation calls forth a new leadership group.

And, you know, you're starting to see the seeds of that in the world today. This great, you know, battle of evil is bringing forth a new set of leaders who are inspiring others to do better.

And he's also going to be making the point that change is consolidated when a new perspective on life becomes adopted by the masses and then is institutionalized. So the ultimate victory comes with human growth and evolution, and a sort of renunciation of the things that cause us to have to face this battle in the first place.

So it's psychological - you can overcome the conflict by enhancing your awareness and coming to a new level of wisdom and insight about the nature of reality, about the nature of the soul, and about the purposes of things.

And so when these changes become consolidated and adopted by the masses and they become institutionalized within the world system, then the circumstances and situations which set up this Armageddon in the first place become overcome.

So that's really the idea of what a golden age looks like. For example, the social order that we live in is one that is designed around feeding the shadow elements and justifying them and allowing them to perpetuate. And that's characteristic of the age that we live in. We live in the dark ages, the Kali Yuga.

But what if we didn’t? What if we lived in a social order that promoted people to deal constructively with their problems, to have a healthy relationship with religion and to understand their own psyche, their own psychology. The idea of the self, the higher self, you know, the idea that the ego is not intended to rule or dominate the personality, but it's supposed to actually be submissive and receptive to the will of the higher self.

And what if these were ideals that we were taught in school? And what if our careers were oriented around - our jobs and careers - were oriented around meaningful, self-expressive work that was for the good of the whole, and that was towards the betterment of our fellow man? That's the kind of world that comes after the Armageddon.

And, you know, the previous gold... the idea of a previous golden age and Atlantean Golden age was one that was bestowed by the gods, so to speak. It was bestowed from one high. But the creation of a new golden age that comes after the Armageddon is one that we will have created and earned for ourselves as a result of us having to face and confront all these negative aspects within our own souls.

So the new golden age is one that we will build for ourselves and will uphold for ourselves.

You know, that's the idea of the enlightened democracy and the philosophic empire that Plato was advocating for. So when these are the themes that when we become strong enough and mature enough to uphold and when a new leadership class comes together to advocate and to be the custodians of and to bring the rest of the world into alignment and to raise everybody up. to - that’s when the new golden age comes.

That's the promise of what comes after the Armageddon. But that's also what's needed to defeat the final battle against evil: to have the resources and tools and strength of the human, the human soul, be expressed and brought out. So he'll be talking about that here.

Manly P. Hall

The Rosicrucians referred to the Universal Reformation, the conscious creation of the army of the Golden Hawk.

And in the case of the Nordic rites, Odin and the aces of Mount Asgard gather together the heroes from the battlefields of life. They gathered up all of those who died in the defense of good causes. And the Valkyrie carried these heroes to the eternal feasting of the gods. And from them was formed the last army that was to protect heaven against the ravages of the underworld.

In the Egyptian story of the Golden Hawk, they were the enlightened ones. They were the ones who saw the truth. They were the soldiers of the cross. They were the ones who fought not with guns or swords and spears, but fought with truth, with integrity, with the armament of wisdom, of patience and forgiveness. And this army of the Golden Hawk represents that ever-increasing group of human beings who begin to understand how to no longer be completely dominated by the corruptions of their time.

And today we see this army forming everywhere. Even now in one nation, there is a great move toward peace in another nation. There are reforms in the living conditions in another nation. We have liberalization of education. In still other areas, different religions are getting together. But where they do not get together. Then we have the making of an Armageddon. We have a making of a great struggle based upon an intolerance.

Where tolerance exists. There is a new army of light to help causes out. Then we find movements, organizations everywhere, seeking justice, seeking integrity. We have a great revival of religion in many parts of the world as a first defense, because after all, the army of the Hawk or the army of the Light must be spiritually integrated, spiritually inspired.

This army must be on the side of God. And in these dedications and reconsecrations, thousands, millions of young people who grew up in a generation of atheism and agnosticism are beginning to recognize the tremendous need for spiritual integrity. And gradually this change in human nature is going to result in the development of the protecting army, The army of the light.

Somewhere along these lines, the army of the light must face the army of darkness. And if the light is sincere and honest, then the darkness will be overcome. No corruption can withstand the strength of direct and honorable virtue. So as we are watching our problems grow, we should know that this situation is automatically also producing its own panacea.

There will be an alignment somewhere along the way in which the full of forces that believe in truth must come head-on into confusion and a collision with the forces who deny the existence of any truth except self-gratification.

This may come, but on the other hand, it may simmer down into nothing more or less than a gradual change of point of view, because millions of people, as soon as they realize that they have support, will turn toward righteousness and turn toward truth. Because it is happier, it is more pleasant, more protective of all the values and virtues with which we are concerned.

The fact that young people are beginning to need religion and find it. The many, many people rebelling against corruption in every walk of life means that in time these rebellions will cement into a new point of view. And if this is new point of view comes on strong enough there may not be a head-on collision at all, but a gradual shift of perspective with the majority of individuals rejoicing in a better state of things.

Alex

In this next clip that we're going to be looking at, Hall is going to make the point that the depth dimension of our psyche is inherently good. It is divine. And actually the outer surface.... You know, the depth dimension, you can also look at as that's the higher self. And the outer surface or the lower aspect of the human nature is the aspect that gets corrupted and imprisons the spiritual core.

So Hall advocates for using meditation and prayer and the esoteric disciplines associated with the Mysteries which are really about finding your center. And the lower mysteries are about cleansing yourself, cleansing your body, cleansing the mind, and also putting the mind in order through the study of first principles and fundamental teachings.

The disciples of the lower Mysteries don't go into the esoteric, you know, you're not trying to go metaphysical yet. You're just trying to center yourself physically and mentally and to cleanse and shed all that's illusionary and all that's going to keep you base in terms of materialistic.

So basically you're trying to shed the corruption of the outer surface, which imprisons your spiritual core. And in the higher mysteries is when you go and are guided, actually guided in an archetypal disciple-guru pattern, you're going to be guided into the higher Mysteries. And so both lower and higher go together to form actually the esoteric science of meditation, which is the pathway to enlightenment.

This is what you'll need to use to find your center. And if you follow this path that begins with the Lower Mysteries, you may get to be one of the early adopters - a sort of early leader in the war. While the war is still going on with other people, using this process of finding your center actually will prevent your involvement in the most strenuous aspects of the Armageddon.

That's what Hall’s going to be saying here. And he gives the quote that though thousands may fall on the right and thousands on the left, the just man who has attained the center will not be moved. That's not an exact quote, but that's the point that, again, there's a correlation between the individual and the collective in terms of how this Armageddon plays out.

And so the Armageddon is ultimately defeated when each person transforms within themselves. And then the idea is that as you do that, even though others may still be struggling, not ready to make that transition, if you do it within yourself, that'll change the circumstances by how the outer Armageddon is manifesting and how it's affecting you.

So you can change the way these archetypes are acting on you, depending on how you elevate yourself and how you constructively and inwardly engage with them. Because the whole point is to get you to look inward and to grow and evolve. But if you refuse to do that, then it has to affect you externally. If you get what I'm saying.

So anyway, we're going to hear what Hall has to say about this.

Manly P. Hall

Nature knows that there is a potential for a solution inside of the human being. Down at the very depths of ourselves, we are honorable. Regardless of all the errors that surface us, the depths are honest. Because at the very root and source and depths of ourselves is the divine principle by which we exist.

The spirit in us, the divine power in us, is uncorrupted. But it is bound and burdened. It is imprisoned within a pattern of attitudes, a way of selfishness and of endless determination to gratify our superficial desires. We have refused to permit the best part of ourselves to run through us.

One of the interesting aspects of Zen Buddhism and some of the Oriental philosophies that we are just beginning to appreciate, nearly all of them are based upon one basic principle: be still and know that I am God. In quiet meditation and relaxation away from worldly possessions, detachments from false ambitions, the individual finally can reach communion with himself. He can find the reason for his own existence if he will be quiet, if he will release and relax and will get away for a while from the tremendous pressures of temporality.

If he will get over the idea that he has to have a bigger house or that he needs another swimming pool, or that his car is an antique because it’s six months old, he will have a little time for something else. So with a little quietude and a little integrity, the individual will begin to simplify life. And as he does this, he gradually separate himself from the factors that will involve him in the strenuous revolution of an Armageddon.

The individual who is willing to begin the orientation of himself and begins to put value where it belongs will find that it is true that thousands can fall on the right hand and thousands on the left, but the just man shall not be moved.

When we begin to understand the reason for things, we are going to realize that the whole program of nature is to get man back on the path, get him going in the direction he should be going, the direction that leads ultimately to peace and security for himself and his world.

Alex

Okay. In the next clip, we'll be considering, Hall is going to be talking about what we can look forward to in the divine age or golden age after the changes to the human soul that the Armageddon is necessitating come about.

So the Armageddon is going to catalyze within us a series of evolutionary transformations. And when we finally embrace them and adopt them and learn to listen and learn to obey the law and follow the law, then we will have a new economic order. And not just an economic order, but a whole new social order, a psychological order, a whole transformation in human life. A great leap forward.

And so he makes the point that our current socio-economic system is not justified by nature and must change. That's one of the things that we'll have to sacrifice. A death-rebirth thing. The death of the current order and a rebirth of ourselves into something new.

He’s going to make the point that philosophic principles must rise up within the human mind and become prominent. And this will happen with a psychological shift away from a preoccupation with superficial things, materialistic things, with, you know, the persona, etc., and instead a shift into an exploration of our own inner depths or, you know, the higher nature, the higher spiritual nature.

And he’ll also point out that the release of psychic potentialities within the human soul will transform both the social order and also just human relationships, human cognition, at a very fundamental level.

The idea of releasing these potentialities is within the archetype of the human soul. It's part of our evolutionary growth plan. You know, there’s an idea that in a previous age certain faculties were open and expressed, but then certain faculties we're working with today were undeveloped. So the psychic faculties that were open, the so-called third Eye, were closed in order for certain things to be developed in our current age.

And so, you know, the dark age is not an arbitrary thing. There are certain things to be worked out. So the closing of the third eye and the focus on outward materialistic things and the focus on the individual self or the ego and the rational intellect, these are all things that were necessary for the human soul to develop and that it couldn't develop in the old order with the third eye open.

The old order was also the heyday of the caste system and was an age of paternalism. And so we, you know, with the closing of our inner psychic faculties and the focus on the development of the soul’s capacities for certain aspects like the intellect, like the ability to express self-will and all of that… You know, these things were important for us to develop.

But then ultimately, things come full circle. When will one day reawaken these faculties. This will come after we overcome the pitfalls that are associated with this dark age. Through the rediscovery of the esoteric sciences and the esoteric disciplines, the formerly closed aspects of our psyche such as the third eye and our psychic capacities, these things will open back up and we'll be able to use them once again.

But now, after we reawaken these latent elements, we’ll have also added certain powers that we gained in this intermediate period when we had to go without them.

And when we do open those back up, it will very much change many things fundamentally about the social order and about the way that we experience life on an individual level, the way our cognition works, etc. Manly

Hall will be lightly touching on those points in this next clip. So let's hear it.

Manly P. Hall

Now, in the old Sibylline days, these prophets are said to have been members of a kind of secret organization. And these prophets all predicted that in the fullness of time a redeemer would come. That at the proper moment a new king would arise after the Armageddon. And the world should be ruled by a divine power. That all of the selfishness of things will pass away.

One of the prophecies of the Sibylls was that gold and silver shall lose their guile. All things that have tempted man away from his own integrities will of themselves cease because they are only there because men support them, because they believe in them and because they want to perpetuate them.

Now the question always arises in the mind of a great many people as to how we can live if we didn’t have all this pressure. If we would settle down to the quiet ways of life, could we survive? Is it possible under the present situation to take care of the perpetuation of the species without this endless conflict and this endless disparity of opportunity? Well, there’s a question there, and maybe it’s the question that must be faced someday.

In truth, the essentials of life are always available if we know how to use them and if we use them without exploitation.

This tremendous overt culture, this overpowering economic structure is not justified by nature. It is not part of an original plan for things. It has been burned out like the patches on the coat of many colors, simply because every mistake led to some kind of a new legislation. And this in turn led to others to alter it. Confusion.

The problem of Why are we here must finally come into focus. Are we here simply to keep on going along until we use up everything we have? Are we here until it becomes necessary for us to try to craft a similar planet which may or may not be inhabitable? Is it necessary for us to keep on polluting the atmosphere, polluting the water and destroying endangered species until nothing is left? And this is a rather dismal prospect. But a lot of people are acting as though this was the inevitable, and there's no way of avoiding it.

There are many ways of avoiding it. One of the ways to avoid it is to begin to examine ourselves in an honest and more critical sense of the word. What have we got inside of ourselves, which is more important than what we are trying to do outside of ourselves?

Those who have given much thought and study and meditation to this problem realize that the great unexplored territory at the present time is the inner life of man himself. We have no understanding whatever of the potential of the human being. We are quite convinced that he is a very animated and sapient biped who wanders about making trouble for himself and other people. We are convinced that if he adds up $1,000,000,000 that he has fulfilled his own potential, even though he loses it the next day. But we have never really explored the human being to find out what he is good for.

We do not know what raw material is locked within him. We are doing everything we can to change the world but giving very little thought to the unfoldment of the natural resources of man himself. What would have to do or be in order to be happy? What would be necessary in order for him to be safe for himself and others? What is the end that would more than justify the sacrifice of a lot of castles and sand tiles? What could be in man that would be worth more to him, to everyone else, to his own happiness and security than $10 million in the bank?

Well, man is a potential masterpiece, but for one reason or another, he has deformed the sculpturing of himself. He is no longer giving attention to the possibilities of his own nature.

The solution to his problems are not necessarily in the pushing of his present procedures beyond a reasonable limit. What would we feel, how would we feel, if for instance, in a little period, 2000 years (away) at most, maybe less, we began to develop the extrasensory band within the human being?

Supposing in the course of time we reach a point in which inwardly we have sensory perceptions that will enable us to judge and estimate practically everything in nature? How would it be if, for instance, we came to a point where we could be in this world, where there could exist no such a thing as a secret.

Supposing that we can read everybody's mind and of course everyone is reading ours at the same time. Supposing there'd be no need for concealment and no possibility of it. Well, in our present situation, it’d practically result in universal bankruptcy. We can't trust ourselves and we have greater distrust of others.

Supposing our politicians could never hide anything from us? Supposing our lawyers couldn't? And supposing we had an understanding of our own lives and our own bodies to the degree that a physician could not make a mistake? And supposing all of this cost nothing because we are born with it.

Suppose also in the same length of time and under the same conditions, we really organize our theory of nutrition? Perhaps our nutritional theory isn’t just exactly right. Perhaps the greater part of our nutrition should not come from the earth, but from light, from the power of energies in space.

Supposing the individual could survive indefinitely by developing the abilities of its own magnetic field. Supposing he could travel by teleportation? Perhaps every faculty and power that has been fictionally used in magic is natural and possible to him?

With a complete regeneration of his motivations, perhaps then he could realize that the moment he is selfish, this entire world begins to collapse around him. But while he is unselfish, it is there.

Supposing, instead of what we have now, this new perspective on things gave us an entirely different orientation to what life was about? That we have countless ways of gaining greater insights, exploring, discovering, enjoying, and recognizing the common friendships and kinships of life, and that in a gentle and friendly way, we could live with each other.

Perhaps under a few of those circumstances, we might observe that the need for constant policing and countless legislative protection might greatly diminish. We wouldn't need it. The individual would not need the protection of government like he needs now because he is not honorable in his relationships.

Alex

All right. So I've got one more clip I’m going to be sharing from this lecture. And he'll be talking about the promise of a new religious concept based on inner experience.

Manly P. Hall

Suppose also we had a new religious concept where we realized fully and clearly from inward experience the inward source of all faith? That we beheld more or less the heavens opening and the divine plan unfolding before us? That all along we never had to believe in anything - we knew.

We also would learn to know in that time how to protect life, how to prolong it. We would learn how to normalize populations. We would know how to combat aging processes. We would also realize that without perversion and corruption, the resources of the Earth would survive and carry a greater a much greater population than we have today.

It is selfishness that is destroying the power of the Earth to provide us with what we need. So if this new time came in which we did things right, where we had time for music and art, where we had time for friendship and time to unfold the tremendous creativities within ourselves, we would discover that each one of us is the artist.

Each of us can be the mathematician to explore the universe. Each one of us can be the psychologist to investigate the inner structure of our own souls. With these possibilities, a great part of the corruptions of life would be overcome and we could possibly move into a new way of life: a new heaven and a new earth.

Alex

So this is a transformation of religion that will come in the process of going through this Armageddon and getting to the other side of it, the so-called golden age on the other side. And when we get to the other side of this, we're going to have a new concept of religion.

This is a point that I discussed at length in my book on Manly P. Hall. It's on Amazon. If you haven't read it, please do. Philosophy, Religion and Science is the chapter. Here I make the point that our current idea of religion is built on focusing on the outer body of religion, the institutions such as the scriptures and the churches and the priesthood, the physical aspects of religion, the aspects that we engage with on an intellectual level. This approach is one of these are things that we're going to be overcoming. We’re going to grow beyond it.

And part of the way we do this is that we understand that religion is actually not about the worship of God or the ritualistic celebration of God, but actually it's about an inner connection, an inner experience with God. So religion becomes ultimately about God-knowing. And so that is really opened up when religion becomes linked with philosophy.

Religion is actually not supposed to be separated from philosophy. But during the dark ages, there has been this partitioning of philosophy, religion, and science.

And so, you know, the science of unlocking the inner capacities of the human psyche becomes important here as well. So science, philosophy and religion, when these go together, what this does is it opens up an experiential aspect of religion in which the archetypes that are behind the stories of religion, the myths, you know, the scripture - when we get beyond the characters and the narratives and we look at what are they actually saying, this idea of a divine order and archetypes and gods and demigods, these are things that you can actually experience. You don't just have to to worship them, you know.

And so this is the promise of a new transformative view of religion. And that's one of the great payoffs to undergoing this Armageddon.

Overall, the goal for me in doing this episode is to talk about these ideas and have you keep these in mind to give you something to hang your faith on: that there is a meaning and purpose to your place and involvement and incarnation here on Earth during these events that are going on.

My aim is to encourage you to not fall into a type of nihilism where it seems that things are maybe getting out of control or out of hand and inexorably getting worse and worse with perhaps no end. At this point, it seems like the so-called deep state or, you know, the oligarchy, the World Economic Forum, etc., are going to consolidate control and throw the world into a thousand years of darkness. But what Manly Hall is teaching us is that, you know, these things are not foregone conclusions and actually these events are aspects of the collective manifestation of the Armageddon.

But as this whole episode was pointing out, the Armageddon is not - or the Armageddon is actually something that takes place for the purpose of our own soul’s evolution. There is actually an archetypal destiny, an evolutionary growth pattern that we're going to go through. And so these kind of dark times that we're facing is something that is intended to spur you to elevate, to spur you to strengthen yourself, to go within, to level up, so to speak.

And so, you know, the purpose of these great battles is, to catalyze your own growth and to create a new class of leaders and to set the stage for us to harvest the capacities and abilities that are within us that we’ll need in order to actually implement a golden age in the future. And so by going through this great conflict and then ultimately winning this conflict, which we are destined to do, then we set the stage for the creation of a new golden age.

And this will not be a golden age that is paternalistically given to us, but it's one that we will implement for ourselves according to the archetypal pattern. But we will uphold it for ourselves. And so this is the promise of a democratic, enlightened democratic commonwealth in Plato's vision. You know, this is also the philosophic empire.

And this needs to be built by man using the techniques bestowed to us by the gods. But it won't be just enforced from on high as in the days of old. We're going to have to build it bottom up. And to do so, we've got to follow the blueprint, the Divine Blueprint. And Philosophy - esoteric philosophy in particular - gives us the keys for how to locate this blueprint and how to follow it.

All right. So that's the episode for today. I hope you all enjoyed it. And once again, this is Alex Sachon with The Wisdom Tradition podcast. Thank you very much and God bless.