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ALEX'S PUBLICATIONS

Note: PDF downloads of my five publications are available for Paid Subscribers at the bottom of this page!

5) Ten Essential Lectures by Manly P. Hall (2025)

10 Essential Lectures by Manly P. Hall

10 Essential Lectures by Manly P. Hall

Alexander Sachon
·
October 2, 2025
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Available on Amazon

4) The Coming World Nation (2025)

The Coming World Nation: Why Global Government is Inevitable

The Coming World Nation: Why Global Government is Inevitable

Alexander Sachon
·
June 11, 2025
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Available on Amazon

3) Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy (2023)

My Book on Manly P. Hall is now on Amazon!

My Book on Manly P. Hall is now on Amazon!

Alexander Sachon
·
November 30, 2023
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Available on Amazon

2) Psychology: The Science of the Soul (2021)

Carl Jung, Stanislav Grof, and the Science of the Soul

Carl Jung, Stanislav Grof, and the Science of the Soul

Alexander Sachon
·
August 1, 2024
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Available only in PDF form (see below)

1) Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (2021)

Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (Revisited)

Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (Revisited)

Alexander Sachon
·
January 29, 2025
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Print copies available on my e-store

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