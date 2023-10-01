ALEX'S PUBLICATIONS

ALEX'S PUBLICATIONSNote: PDF downloads of my five publications are available for Paid Subscribers at the bottom of this page!5) Ten Essential Lectures by Manly P. Hall (2025)10 Essential Lectures by Manly P. HallAlexander Sachon·October 2, 2025Read full storyAvailable on Amazon4) The Coming World Nation (2025)The Coming World Nation: Why Global Government is InevitableAlexander Sachon·June 11, 2025Read full storyAvailable on Amazon3) Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy (2023)My Book on Manly P. Hall is now on Amazon!Alexander Sachon·November 30, 2023Read full storyAvailable on Amazon2) Psychology: The Science of the Soul (2021)Carl Jung, Stanislav Grof, and the Science of the SoulAlexander Sachon·August 1, 2024Read full storyAvailable only in PDF form (see below)1) Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (2021)Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (Revisited)Alexander Sachon·January 29, 2025Read full storyPrint copies available on my e-storeThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext