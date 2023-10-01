ALEX'S PUBLICATIONS

Note: PDF downloads of my five publications are available for Paid Subscribers at the bottom of this page!

5) Ten Essential Lectures by Manly P. Hall (2025)

Available on Amazon

4) The Coming World Nation (2025)

Available on Amazon

3) Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy (2023)

2) Psychology: The Science of the Soul (2021)

Available only in PDF form (see below)

1) Atlantis and the Origin of Civilization (2021)

Print copies available on my e-store