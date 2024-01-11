Interviews of Alex on other podcasts:
Interviews Alex has conducted on The Wisdom Tradition podcast:
Interview with Manly P. Hall's Former Assistant RONNIE PONTIAC
In my latest podcast episode I interview Ronnie Pontiac, a scholar and lecturer on esoteric philosophy who formerly served as Manly P. Hall's personal research assistant in the 1980s. In this chat, we go in-depth into the life, career, and legacy of Manly Hall, while also delving into the contents of Ronnie's recent book,
DR. MARK BAILEY on his new book THE FINAL PANDEMIC: AN ANECDOTE TO MEDICAL TYRANNY
I'm excited to share my recent interview with Dr Mark Bailey , one of the leading intellects and voices in the anti-vax, anti-germ theory, anti-allopathic-medicine movement that has sprung up around the world with force since 2020. This interview is oriented around an in-depth discussion of the deep-rooted scientific corruption festering at the heart of modern medic…
PROF. ANTHONY HALL on the Geopolitics of Israel, Palestine, and Gaza | Interview
About a week ago I had a long conversation with Anthony Hall, Professor Emeritus of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. He is an expert in the colonization of indigenous peoples and views the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation in that light. He is also a frequent contributor to the website