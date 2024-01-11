The Wisdom Tradition

The Wisdom Tradition

Home
Notes
Publications
The World Nation
Manly P. Hall
Interviews
Archive
About

INTERVIEWS

Interviews of Alex on other podcasts:

4.

3.

2.

1.

Interviews Alex has conducted on The Wisdom Tradition podcast:

9.

8.

Interview with Manly P. Hall's Former Assistant RONNIE PONTIAC

Alexander Sachon
·
October 16, 2024
Interview with Manly P. Hall's Former Assistant RONNIE PONTIAC

In my latest podcast episode I interview Ronnie Pontiac, a scholar and lecturer on esoteric philosophy who formerly served as Manly P. Hall's personal research assistant in the 1980s. In this chat, we go in-depth into the life, career, and legacy of Manly Hall, while also delving into the contents of Ronnie's recent book,

Read full story

7.

DR. MARK BAILEY on his new book THE FINAL PANDEMIC: AN ANECDOTE TO MEDICAL TYRANNY

Alexander Sachon and Dr Mark Bailey
·
April 4, 2024
DR. MARK BAILEY on his new book THE FINAL PANDEMIC: AN ANECDOTE TO MEDICAL TYRANNY

I'm excited to share my recent interview with Dr Mark Bailey , one of the leading intellects and voices in the anti-vax, anti-germ theory, anti-allopathic-medicine movement that has sprung up around the world with force since 2020. This interview is oriented around an in-depth discussion of the deep-rooted scientific corruption festering at the heart of modern medic…

Read full story

6.

RILEY WAGGAMAN on Russia's Complicity in the Great Reset

Alexander Sachon
·
January 10, 2024
RILEY WAGGAMAN on Russia's Complicity in the Great Reset

In my latest podcast episode, I share a recent interview I did with journalist Riley Waggaman, formerly of RT, who writes a popular Substack called Edward Slavsquat.

Read full story

5.

PROF. ANTHONY HALL on the Geopolitics of Israel, Palestine, and Gaza | Interview

Alexander Sachon
·
December 19, 2023
PROF. ANTHONY HALL on the Geopolitics of Israel, Palestine, and Gaza | Interview

About a week ago I had a long conversation with Anthony Hall, Professor Emeritus of Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. He is an expert in the colonization of indigenous peoples and views the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation in that light. He is also a frequent contributor to the website

Read full story

4.

3.

2.

1.

© 2026 Alexander Sachon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture