Manly P. Hall-Related Content

I have 2 books on Manly P. Hall, both available on Amazon. PDF Downloads are available for Paid Subscribers HERE.

“Philosophy: Its Origin, Purpose, and Destiny” - Article Series

Based on Alex’s unique synthesis of the philosophical teachings of Manly P. Hall

I. The Cycle of the Arya and the Birth of Philosophy

1. The Mystery Schools and the Invisible Government

2. The Birth of Philosophy

3. Atlantis and the Origin of the Mystery Schools

4. The Cycle of the Arya and the Quest for a New Atlantis

II. The Spiritual Cosmology of Esoteric Buddhism

5. Mahayana Buddhism: A Guiding Light for the New Age

6. The Holy Trinity: Consciousness, Mind, + Self

7. Amitabha, the Buddha of Boundless Light

8. Maitreya, the Buddha to Come

III. Pythagoras and the Philosophy of Number

9. An Introduction to Pythagorean Philosophy

10. The Mystery of First Cause

11. The Divine Family: Father, Mother, Child

12. The Universe as a Supersystem

13. The Golden Ratio, Proof of the Divine Presence

IV. The Mandala: An Image of the Invisible

14. The Psychology of Meditation

15. The Occult Science of Visualization

16. Buddhist Mandalas of the Afterlife State

17. The Diamond and Matrix Mandalas of Mahayana Buddhism

18. The Tetractys: a Cosmic Mandala in Ten Dots

19. World Civilization as a Mandala

V. Plato’s Vision for the Philosophic Empire

20. Ancient Greece and the Politics of Debt

21. The Orphic Mysteries and the Foundations of Greek Philosophy

22. The World Soul and the Philosophy of Archetypes

23. Atlantis and the Archetype of Empire

24. The Kali Yuga and the Age of Materiality

25. The Philosophic Empire and the World Nation

VI. Francis Bacon, Godfather of the Scientific Age

26. The Politics of Early Christianity

27. From the Templars to the Rosicrucians

28. The Master Alchemist Reveals His Art of Discovery

29. The Seven Summary Laws of Nature

30. The Four Masks of Francis Bacon (1/2)

31. The Four Masks of Francis Bacon (2/2)

VII. America: Land of the Feathered Serpent

32. The Deep History of America

33. The Homeland of Democracy

34. America’s Place in World History

35. America’s Fight with the Shadow (Part 1)

36. America’s Fight with the Shadow (Part 2)

37. Francis Bacon, the Mastermind behind the American Revolution

VIII. The Secret History of the 20th Century

Note: I originally posted this series in Spring-Summer 2023. I have since re-edited it and expanded it into a book, which is now titled The Coming World Nation. The original articles are no longer available, but you can still find my audio readings of them on my podcast.

38. Oligarchy Takes Hold of America

39. World War I: a Conspiracy of Interests

40. The Industrial Age and the Politics of Energy

41. The Great Depression and the Build-Up to WWII

42. The Classified Science of Nikola Tesla​

43. The Hidden Agenda Behind World War II

44. The Hidden Hand and the Price of Secrecy

45. The Untold Story of the Nazi Wonder Weapons

46. The Cold War and the Petrodollar Economy

47. The Black Budget and the Technocratic Superstate

48. The UFO: a Symbol of Initiation

IX. Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy

NOTE: These articles were re-edited into a book published in November 2023. It is now available on Amazon!

49. An Emissary of the Mystery Schools

50. America’s Philosopher in a Time of War

51. The Philosophy of the UFO

52. Initiation in the Modern Age

53. Philosophy, Science, and Religion: a Synthesis

54. The Destiny of Philosophy

Manly P. Hall Mondays Archive

Nostradamus Series:

Philosophy of Astrology Series:

Below is a collection of analyses I have done over the years of various Manly P. Hall lectures.

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Here are Two Unofficial Documentaries I Cut Together

Manly Hall: A Documentary on His Life, Teachings, and Legacy

Francis Bacon: The Mastermind Behind America

Presentations on Jungian Psychology

I put these together to promote my publication on Depth Psychology, which focuses on the work of Carl Jung and Stanislav Grof.

The Essential Teachings of Carl Jung (in his own words)