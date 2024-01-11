Manly P. Hall-Related Content
I have 2 books on Manly P. Hall, both available on Amazon. PDF Downloads are available for Paid Subscribers HERE.
“Philosophy: Its Origin, Purpose, and Destiny” - Article Series
Based on Alex’s unique synthesis of the philosophical teachings of Manly P. Hall
I. The Cycle of the Arya and the Birth of Philosophy
1. The Mystery Schools and the Invisible Government
3. Atlantis and the Origin of the Mystery Schools
4. The Cycle of the Arya and the Quest for a New Atlantis
II. The Spiritual Cosmology of Esoteric Buddhism
5. Mahayana Buddhism: A Guiding Light for the New Age
6. The Holy Trinity: Consciousness, Mind, + Self
7. Amitabha, the Buddha of Boundless Light
8. Maitreya, the Buddha to Come
III. Pythagoras and the Philosophy of Number
9. An Introduction to Pythagorean Philosophy
10. The Mystery of First Cause
11. The Divine Family: Father, Mother, Child
12. The Universe as a Supersystem
13. The Golden Ratio, Proof of the Divine Presence
IV. The Mandala: An Image of the Invisible
14. The Psychology of Meditation
15. The Occult Science of Visualization
16. Buddhist Mandalas of the Afterlife State
17. The Diamond and Matrix Mandalas of Mahayana Buddhism
18. The Tetractys: a Cosmic Mandala in Ten Dots
19. World Civilization as a Mandala
V. Plato’s Vision for the Philosophic Empire
20. Ancient Greece and the Politics of Debt
21. The Orphic Mysteries and the Foundations of Greek Philosophy
22. The World Soul and the Philosophy of Archetypes
23. Atlantis and the Archetype of Empire
24. The Kali Yuga and the Age of Materiality
25. The Philosophic Empire and the World Nation
VI. Francis Bacon, Godfather of the Scientific Age
26. The Politics of Early Christianity
27. From the Templars to the Rosicrucians
28. The Master Alchemist Reveals His Art of Discovery
29. The Seven Summary Laws of Nature
30. The Four Masks of Francis Bacon (1/2)
31. The Four Masks of Francis Bacon (2/2)
VII. America: Land of the Feathered Serpent
32. The Deep History of America
34. America’s Place in World History
35. America’s Fight with the Shadow (Part 1)
36. America’s Fight with the Shadow (Part 2)
37. Francis Bacon, the Mastermind behind the American Revolution
VIII. The Secret History of the 20th Century
Note: I originally posted this series in Spring-Summer 2023. I have since re-edited it and expanded it into a book, which is now titled The Coming World Nation. The original articles are no longer available, but you can still find my audio readings of them on my podcast.
38. Oligarchy Takes Hold of America
39. World War I: a Conspiracy of Interests
40. The Industrial Age and the Politics of Energy
41. The Great Depression and the Build-Up to WWII
42. The Classified Science of Nikola Tesla
43. The Hidden Agenda Behind World War II
44. The Hidden Hand and the Price of Secrecy
45. The Untold Story of the Nazi Wonder Weapons
46. The Cold War and the Petrodollar Economy
47. The Black Budget and the Technocratic Superstate
48. The UFO: a Symbol of Initiation
IX. Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy
NOTE: These articles were re-edited into a book published in November 2023. It is now available on Amazon!
49. An Emissary of the Mystery Schools
50. America’s Philosopher in a Time of War
52. Initiation in the Modern Age
53. Philosophy, Science, and Religion: a Synthesis
Manly P. Hall Mondays Archive
Nostradamus Series:
Philosophy of Astrology Series:
Below is a collection of analyses I have done over the years of various Manly P. Hall lectures.
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Here are Two Unofficial Documentaries I Cut Together
Manly Hall: A Documentary on His Life, Teachings, and Legacy
Francis Bacon: The Mastermind Behind America
Presentations on Jungian Psychology
I put these together to promote my publication on Depth Psychology, which focuses on the work of Carl Jung and Stanislav Grof.