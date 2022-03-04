Using Ancient Wisdom to Solve Modern Problems

Hi, my name is Alex Sachon. I’m a philosopher with a background in the social sciences. In my writings and on my podcast, I offer a perspective on human history and the challenges facing modern civilization that is rooted in the worldview of Esoteric Philosophy.

Esoteric Philosophy is the sacred body of wisdom teachings once preserved by the elite priesthoods of pre-Christian societies. With the fall of the pagan world order and the rise of the modern age, these priesthoods, along with their sacred philosophic teachings, disappeared from public view, moving underground where they could escape persecution. Over the past two millennia, this “Wisdom Tradition” has been perpetuated in secret, awaiting a future age when it can once again be revealed and its teachings brought forth.

I have spent my life studying the core principles of this ancient philosophical system. In my work, I unpack the essential components of its teachings and apply them to the task of better understanding the challenges and opportunities facing us in the modern age. In this effort, I draw inspiration from Manly P. Hall, the great 20th-century American philosopher and esotericist. You’ll find references to him scattered throughout my work. In 2023, I published a book on Hall which everyone should check out - it’s called Manly P. Hall: The Maestro of Esoteric Philosophy. See also my follow-up, The Coming World Nation.

Thanks for following, and please consider becoming a paid subscriber. See my website www.alexsachon.com to find links to my other various projects and outlets.