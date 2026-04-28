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The TECHNOCRATIC AGENDA Behind the Global Energy Crisis | JACOB NORDANGÅRD Interview
Jacob and Alex Agree: All Roads Lead to Global Government and Technocracy
23 hrs ago
•
Alexander Sachon
and
Jacob Nordangård
22
7
10
Deep Dive on the Life and Teachings of Manly P Hall | Alex Sachon, Mitch Horowitz, and Killah Priest
Excerpt from a 4-hour Mega-Podcast on the Killah Priest Podcraft
Apr 20
•
Alexander Sachon
2
Two New Interviews | Discussing my book THE COMING WORLD NATION
A couple months ago, I sat down with Luke Storey (The Life Stylist Podcast) and Cal Callahan (The Great Unlearn) in Austin to discuss the great…
Apr 15
•
Alexander Sachon
1
Four Articles on the Long-Term Geopolitical Impacts of the Iran War
Underlying Theme: The Iran War is setting the stage for the Phase 2 of the Great Reset
Apr 13
•
Alexander Sachon
6
The Story of American Empire | Interview
Charting its rise, from Atlantis, to Rome, to the British Empire, to the Federal Reserve, to the Technocratic Superstate
Apr 3
•
Alexander Sachon
2
March 2026
The IRAN WAR and the Controlled Demolition of the PETRODOLLAR
Remember the GREAT RESET? Did it just go away after COVID, or is it lurking quietly in the background of the ongoing war in the Middle East?
Mar 23
•
Alexander Sachon
7
4
1
34:38
Our Civilization Needs a Philosophical Renaissance
This is the central message I have to offer: that philosophy is critically important to the future of our civilization
Mar 17
•
Alexander Sachon
6
2
1
3 Short Videos Summarizing My Take on the Iran War
Theme: This war will trigger the next stage of the Great Reset, while a powerful Armageddon archetype is activating within the collective unconscious.
Mar 12
•
Alexander Sachon
2
2
The Iran War, the Armageddon Archetype, and the Great Reset
Will the Iran War Be Used to Blow Up the Petrodollar System and Bring About the Next Stage of the Great Reset?
Mar 8
•
Alexander Sachon
7
1
1
February 2026
Live Podcast Taping Tonight! On Killah Priest's Podcast (also w/ Mitch Horowitz)
8 PM EST. We'll be doing a deep dive on the life and career of Manly P. Hall
Feb 26
•
Alexander Sachon
2
Manly P. Hall on the Philosophy of Astrology (Part 3)
Why esoteric astrology emphasizes seven sacred planets
Feb 17
•
Alexander Sachon
3
27:58
Manly P. Hall on THE PHILOSOPHY OF ASTROLOGY (Pt. 2)
New Manly Hall Mondays episode, Part 2 in a 6-Part series. "The Magnificent Scheme of Cosmic Manifestation and the Esoteric Significance of Its Parts"
Feb 3
•
Alexander Sachon
5
30:26
© 2026 Alexander Sachon
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