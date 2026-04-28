The Wisdom Tradition

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The TECHNOCRATIC AGENDA Behind the Global Energy Crisis | JACOB NORDANGÅRD Interview
Jacob and Alex Agree: All Roads Lead to Global Government and Technocracy
  Alexander Sachon and Jacob Nordangård
Deep Dive on the Life and Teachings of Manly P Hall | Alex Sachon, Mitch Horowitz, and Killah Priest
Excerpt from a 4-hour Mega-Podcast on the Killah Priest Podcraft
  Alexander Sachon
Two New Interviews | Discussing my book THE COMING WORLD NATION
A couple months ago, I sat down with Luke Storey (The Life Stylist Podcast) and Cal Callahan (The Great Unlearn) in Austin to discuss the great…
  Alexander Sachon
Four Articles on the Long-Term Geopolitical Impacts of the Iran War
Underlying Theme: The Iran War is setting the stage for the Phase 2 of the Great Reset
  Alexander Sachon
The Story of American Empire | Interview
Charting its rise, from Atlantis, to Rome, to the British Empire, to the Federal Reserve, to the Technocratic Superstate
  Alexander Sachon

March 2026

The IRAN WAR and the Controlled Demolition of the PETRODOLLAR
Remember the GREAT RESET? Did it just go away after COVID, or is it lurking quietly in the background of the ongoing war in the Middle East?
  Alexander Sachon
34:38
Our Civilization Needs a Philosophical Renaissance
This is the central message I have to offer: that philosophy is critically important to the future of our civilization
  Alexander Sachon
3 Short Videos Summarizing My Take on the Iran War
Theme: This war will trigger the next stage of the Great Reset, while a powerful Armageddon archetype is activating within the collective unconscious.
  Alexander Sachon
The Iran War, the Armageddon Archetype, and the Great Reset
Will the Iran War Be Used to Blow Up the Petrodollar System and Bring About the Next Stage of the Great Reset?
  Alexander Sachon

February 2026

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