THE COMING WORLD NATION | Why Global Government is Inevitable

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Today, our civilization sits on the cusp of two epochal transitions: the shift from nation-states to global government and the shift from capitalism to technocracy.

In The Coming World Nation, philosopher Alexander Sachon examines the historical, sociological, and cosmological factors underpinning these twin transformations, focusing in particular on the role that the American Empire has played in driving each. He concludes that both trends are inevitable - pulled forward by a synchronistic web of circumstances that cannot be altered.

Sachon predicts that accompanying these twin transitions will arise a third groundbreaking event - the emergence of a profound energy revolution driven by the public revelation of a long-classified source of atmospheric energy: the luminiferous Ether. He argues that Etheric energy was originally discovered over a century ago, but all research into the paradigm has been kept tightly sequestered by a secret scientific institution residing at the apex of the US National Security State - the “Technocratic Superstate.” As the age of global government and technocracy approaches, this long-concealed energy source is waiting to be revealed - an event that the ongoing UFO disclosure process is foreshadowing.

Featuring a unique synthesis of philosophy, sociology, and history, The Coming World Nation promises to reshape current debates about the crises and opportunities facing mankind in the present era. The book concludes with a lengthy essay discussing how the world is now entering into a period of “cosmic initiation,” which promises to bring mankind into a new evolutionary era, when the human race will be united under the banner of a new system of global government - the World Nation.

Excerpts

The Great Year and the Rebirth of Civilization

This series discusses the astrological significance of the present moment in world history. It is excerpted from the book’s Conclusion.

Technocracy: Government in the Scientific Age

This series offers a unique philosophical reassessment of technocracy, a science- and technology-based approach to economic governance that is being quietly prepared as a replacement for capitalism. This material is extracted from Chapter 6 of the book.

Interviews Discussing the Book:

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